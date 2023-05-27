Massive 90-foot transmission-line towers aren’t likely to rise anytime soon a few miles outside of Hutchinson. Instead, Xcel Energy, which has been studying several corridors for a proposed 140-mile, $500 million transmission line, said last week that two southwest-to-northeast corridors between Litchfield and Willmar appear more viable.
The revised route options are welcome news for many of the more than 200 people who attended Xcel’s MN Energy Connection project open house in Hutchinson in March. At that event, landowners, public officials and other stakeholders received a close look at maps of potential routes and were able to talk with Xcel officials about the project’s potential impacts. One route came within 3 miles of Hutchinson’s west city limits.
Multiple open houses, design revisions and public hearings are standard for a project of this scale. When completed in 2028, the MN Energy Connection project’s power line will be more than six years in the making. The line will run between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County near Marshall in southwest Minnesota. The goal is to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the coal-fired Sherco plant, which is slated to close in six years.
Xcel spokesperson Theo P. Keith said in an email Wednesday that the route near Hutchinson was removed from consideration after reviewing public comments and data.
“In general, the route near Hutchinson that followed portions of Highway 15 was longer, affected more homes and sensitive natural resource areas, and required numerous angles and turns,” Keith said. “We fully evaluate road corridors because they may be good locations for new infrastructure. In the case of Highway 15 between Kimball and Hutchinson, there’s so much development along the highway that we would have only paralleled the road for about 40% of the distance we reviewed.”
With route options narrowed, eight more open houses are planned. The only one in McLeod or Meeker County is slated for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the 4-H Building at Meeker County Fairgrounds, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. For those unable to attend, a virtual open house will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at MNEnergyConnection.com. The website also features maps and other details.
The latest preliminary route options include as many as four potential corridors in the Marshall area, and two corridors in Meeker County. One corridor is approximately 3 miles west and north of Cosmos. Two corridors are within 1 or 2 miles of the city limits of Grove City, Eden Valley, Watkins and Kimball.
This fall, Xcel will propose at least two final route preferences, which will be filed with the state’s Public Utilities Commission. The PUC will review the options, select a route, and conduct public hearings. Construction is scheduled to start in late 2025 or early 2026. The line will be in service in 2028.
The proposed transmission infrastructure is designed to enable more than 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy to replace the electricity produced by the Sherco plant, the largest greenhouse gas emitter in Minnesota. Xcel’s timeline includes an incremental shutdown of the plant’s three units, with the last one to be shuttered by 2030.
Xcel says the 345-kilovolt line will reuse the existing grid connections in Becker, opening a path for new renewable energy in the wind-rich southern and southwest Minnesota regions. Xcel must meet federal requirements to reuse the grid connections when the final coal unit retires or it may lose the ability to connect energy there to serve customers.
Xcel says the new power line will make it possible to build new renewable energy infrastructure, creating jobs in the communities where the infrastructure is located. New wind and solar projects will also bring new tax revenue and lease payments for landowners, according to Xcel.
The project will significantly reduce Xcel’s carbon footprint. With Sherco closed, the utility’s Upper Midwest system will deliver an 85% reduction in carbon emissions. Xcel’s goal is to use 100% renewable energy by 2050 – but that timeframe could be impacted by a new state law that requires 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.