Massive 90-foot transmission-line towers aren’t likely to rise anytime soon a few miles outside of Hutchinson. Instead, Xcel Energy, which has been studying several corridors for a proposed 140-mile, $500 million transmission line, said last week that two southwest-to-northeast corridors between Litchfield and Willmar appear more viable.

The revised route options are welcome news for many of the more than 200 people who attended Xcel’s MN Energy Connection project open house in Hutchinson in March. At that event, landowners, public officials and other stakeholders received a close look at maps of potential routes and were able to talk with Xcel officials about the project’s potential impacts. One route came within 3 miles of Hutchinson’s west city limits.

