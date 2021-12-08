This is the second part of a two-part column series on the benefits and pitfalls of plant-based diets written by Peg Christenson, a registered nutrition and dietetic technician.
It’s critical for those considering a plant-based diet to meet nutrient needs, especially for protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, iron, zinc and iodine. Here’s why.
PROTEIN
Protein is an essential macronutrient with important functions, including maintaining muscle and bone mass and supporting the immune system. It’s possible to meet one’s nutrient needs for protein with plant-based proteins. Animal proteins are considered high quality because they provide all nine essential amino acids in a good balance.
Some plant-based proteins may fall short on one or more essential amino acids. Lysine is typically the limiting amino acid for many plant sources, so it’s important to consume good sources daily, such as tofu, tempeh, soy foods, lentils and seitan.
Athletes have higher protein needs so they will need to work a little harder to increase their protein intake.
OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS
Vegetarians don’t consume fish, so intake of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA (associated with heart health, brain development and other benefits) may be low.
Vegetarians may be getting small amounts in omega-3 fortified milk and eggs. However, vegetarian diets are typically rich in the omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). ALA from plant foods is converted to EPA and DHA, but the process is somewhat inefficient. Some experts recommend more ALA may be needed for vegetarians from sources such as soy, flax, walnuts and hemp.
VITAMIN B12
This is likely the most important nutrient for vegetarians to pay attention to. This vitamin is found in animal foods that vegetarians don’t eat.
Vitamin B12 has many important functions, including metabolism, red blood cell formation, and central nervous system maintenance. Deficiency may result in megaloblastic anemia, as well as central nervous system symptoms, such as memory loss and disorientation. Talk with your physician if you’re concerned about your B12 levels and they will determine if a daily dietary supplement is necessary.
While foods fortified with vitamin B12, such as nutritional yeasts, breakfast cereals and plant-based milks can help, a consistent, reliable intake of this micronutrient must be part of the daily diet to meet needs.
CALCIUM
Important for bone health and muscle and nerve function, calcium typically is plentiful in the vegetarian diet due to the reliance on dairy foods for protein sources.
Calcium food sources include dairy products and calcium-fortified foods (plant-based milk, orange juice, tofu made with calcium sulfate) leafy greens, broccoli, butternut squash, beans, almonds and oranges. Calcium may be poorly absorbed from spinach and Swiss chard due to its high-oxalate content.
VITAMIN D
Vitamin D has been highlighted for its role in health protection and in promoting bone health, immune health and nervous system and muscle function. Vitamin D status should be assessed to determine whether a supplement is necessary.
Vitamin D is found in only a handful of foods, such as egg yolks, fatty fish, fortified milk and beef liver, and some individuals may not get enough exposure to sunlight.
IRON
Found in the hemoglobin of red blood cells, iron is necessary for oxygen transportation throughout the body, in addition to other important functions, including immunity and DNA synthesis. The body can store iron and increase absorption when stores drop. Heme iron (from animal sources) is better absorbed than nonheme iron (from plant sources).
Although more research is needed, studies suggest that vegetarians and vegans tend to have adequate iron stores, though children and women may be at risk of deficiency. Sources of iron include grains, legumes, leafy greens, tofu and enriched cereals.
The presence of vitamin C with iron sources can increase its absorption level, and cooking foods in a cast iron skillet can increase iron intake too. Phytates, calcium and polyphenols in tea, coffee and cocoa can inhibit iron absorption. While iron deficiency is uncommon, vegetarians should focus on getting adequate iron, as nonheme iron isn’t absorbed as readily as heme iron. Iron supplements may be required, especially in vegetarians with increased needs.
ZINC
This important mineral plays roles in both the immune system and structure of DNA. Vegetarians tend to have lower zinc status (though within normal limits) compared with non-vegetarians.
Zinc may be found in dairy products, nuts and seeds, whole grains, soy products and beans. However, due to the presence of inhibitors in plant sources, bioavailability may be diminished. At-risk individuals, including older adults, pregnant and lactating women, and children, may need supplementation.
IODINE
Iodine is used in the production of thyroid hormones, which control metabolism and other important body functions. Little research has been done on the status of iodine among vegetarians.
Iodine may be found in dairy products, iodized salt, sea vegetables, fruits and vegetables. Sea vegetables contain varying levels of iodine, sometimes extremely high levels. And fruits and vegetables contain varying levels based on the soil and fertilizer they were grown in.
In conclusion, to ensure optimal nutrient intake, those following a plant-based diet must plan carefully to consume these nutrients through foods or supplements if they’re unable to meet daily requirements through diet alone. Always consult your physician or registered dietitian before starting a new diet plan.
