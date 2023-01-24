Main Street with its familiar sites such as the proud town square, nothing-fancy downtown bar and the just-a-trim barber shop will be celebrated Saturday when “I Like This Town” is performed by Jon Vezner, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter; Kevin Kling, an author, playwright and internationally recognized storyteller; and Pat Fredericks, musician, vocalist and the fiddle founder of the Daisy Dillman Band.

The show, which is a fundraiser for Historic Hutchinson, features original songs by Vezner and stories by Kling, with Frederick providing additional vocals and instrumentation. The event is taking place at Art’s Place, a fitting venue, since the former paint factory has deep roots in the community having served customers for more than 100 years.

