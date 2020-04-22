When Jon Beach and his wife Laura stepped into their roles as the commodore and first mate for the 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival, they thought the largest obstacle they would face by far would be the Main Street/State Highway 15 reconstruction project.
Little did they know that a microscopic-sized virus would invade the state and cause Gov. Tim Walz to close schools, businesses and issue extended stay-at-home orders.
Since late March, the virus has caused a litany of cancellations from Hutchinson’s Music in the Park summer concert series to the NTPA Power Pull Nationals at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The good news is the Water Carnival is happening, so save the dates: Sunday, June 14, through Sunday, June 21.
“For Laura and I and the committee, we feel that Water Carnival is about a lot more than a specific set of events or locations,” Jon said. “We do feel it’s something we want to present to the community. The goal this year is to try to make it work and make it look as much like the event everyone expects and looks forward to every year.”
“I think the big thing is people need something to look forward to,” Laura added.
That said, they are preparing a two-prong approach to the longtime Hutchinson summer festival. Due to the timing of the coronavirus, many of the event plans were already in place.
“Right now, we’re trying to really preserve and protect all the events that affect the Royalty, Royal Family, and give us the most community impact,” Jon said. “What we’re mainly doing is planning for a lot of contingencies and alternate approaches to each event.”
Jon cited the Teddy Bear Band Concert on Friday of Water Carnival Week as something people look forward to every year.
“What we’re doing is, I contacted the manager of the Teddy Bear Band,” he said. “We’ve been collaborating with him on ways to still do this event. He’s willing to do everything from an online, live-stream concert to a live show.”
Another popular event is the Water Carnival Queen Pageant. The committee is planning the traditional pageant along with a virtual pageant.
“We may or may not have an audience,” Jon said.
One of the changes they were hoping to make for this year’s Water Carnival was to expand Kiddy Day with more activities, food options, plus wine and beer.
“We planned to change the name to Community Day and make it more for anyone in the community. It’s not just for kids,” Jon said. “It’s really heartbreaking for all of us on the committee. We were trying to reach such a large audience of people. There has been a huge amount of time invested, deposits on inflatables and things like that. We arranged for new events, new vendors, new things to offer that day. As this continues, it’s less likely we’ll be able to do what we envisioned.”
With all the potential changes, the question everyone is probably thinking is: Will there be fireworks? The answer is yes.
The Jaycees contract with Pyrotechnic Display Inc. for three years at a time. The current contract was signed by former Commodore Jacob Sanken and runs through the end of this year’s Water Carnival.
It’s Jon, Laura and the committee’s belief that the fireworks shows on Thursday and Sunday can be done safely with people following social distancing guidelines.
“If people have to watch the shows as an individual family or household unit, from their vehicle or ideally in (smaller groups than normal years), we think that is much better than offering no fireworks in 2020,” he said.
What about the Water Carnival medallion hunt?
“We are discussing options with Christy Christensen (Water Carnival medallion hunt founder),” Jon said. “We do still hope to do the hunt if we feel that all participants can follow health guidelines. A lot of people are making an effort to spend time outdoors, and we hope they can all be respectful of distances. If there is some type of stay-at-home order in place for June, we plan to postpone this aspect of the Water Carnival until 2021.”
Jon and Laura said much of the credit for this year’s Water Carnival and the contingency plans go to committee volunteers and Vice Commodore Ryan Elbert and his wife, Second Mate Samantha.
“It’s been inspiring and humbling and incredible,” Laura said. “Each day, no matter how difficult, we feel like we’re on the right path. ... People are getting more creative. Everyone is making the best of the situation. By the time Water Carnival is here, everyone will be used to virtual reality. It was definitely a foreign concept. It’s amazing what people are doing.”
Jon said they hope to finalize the Water Carnival plans next month.
“We want to balance meeting the expectations of the community with what can realistically be done under the health guidelines and budget in this economy,” he said. “We ask people to be understanding that we may have to make modifications and we’ll do as much as we can for the community.”