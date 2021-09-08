If you’re looking for a way to give back to Hutchinson, there’s an unusual opportunity to help preserve history and honor those who came before this Thursday at Oakland Cemetery.
“The heart of it is to preserve and restore the old stones that have been forgotten over the years,” said Jeri Jo Redman.
The idea came about when Redman saw the story of someone elsewhere cleaning the old stones of war veterans. She shared it on Facebook and when the post received a lot of attention, she asked if people would be interested in a similar project in Hutchinson. For her there was a personal element to the story.
“My great aunt — my mother’s aunt on her side — she has a flat stone with nothing,” Redman said. “(My mother) taught me where it was so I would remember.”
Redman’s mother promised her grandmother she’d maintain the stone, which belonged to Nettie (Madsen) Julian. In turn, Redman promised her mother she would maintain it as well.
When more positive responses came, Redman reached out to John Olson, who maintains the cemetery for the city. The two gathered together this summer with four others at Oakland Cemetery to organize.
“He told us what we could and couldn’t do. There was a lot of guidance,” Redman said.
Chemicals can’t be used to clean, for instance, because plots are privately owned. Much work is already done by the city, but there are time and budget constrains.
“They keep it really nice up there,” Redman said. “They work really hard.”
During the tour, those gathered decided to make it official and named the group Friends of Oakland Cemetery.
The group’s plan is to dig around flat stones, clean off lichens and make sure what is there is not lost or forgotten. Redman has long-term ideas as well, such as taking rubbings of stones that are starting to fade, translating them and providing a book to the cemetery and the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum.
“It’s going to be a long process,” Redman said. “It’s hard work to dig around those flat stones.”
She also hopes one day to see a natural water source, such as a fountain, at the cemetery to provide for animals. Without one, squirrels and crows are responsible for digging up plants placed in the cemetery in search of water.
The group got off to a good start with a few people at each gathering helping to dig out and clean stones that had been hard or impossible to spot, but activity slowed as the summer heat spiked.
“I’m hoping it will be better now that it’s cooler and school started, and things are slowing down,” Redman aid.
Anyone who would like to learn more can find the “Friends of Oakland Cemetery” Facebook page. You can also join the group during its next gathering at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9., at the cemetery. The tools and maps needed will be provided, but a lawn chair for resting and a kneeling pad is advised.
Redman hopes activity can continue until winter comes, followed by a big recruitment push in spring and a steady schedule that in turn can lead to longevity and a cemetery that is cared for long term.