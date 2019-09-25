On a sunny Monday afternoon, Todd and Peggy Sudheimer relaxed in lawn chairs as they watched their 13-year-old son, Joel, practice ahead of a soccer game.
“He’s over there,” Todd said, pointing toward the northeast portion of the field between Hutchinson High School and West Elementary.
At about 4 p.m. he was beginning to wonder if he remembered the starting time correctly. The other team hadn’t arrived yet but other parents had lined up nearby with their chairs. There was no obvious indication that Todd’s life, and that of his family, would soon look a lot different.
It was announced last week that nearly 700 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s St. Paul-based 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade would deploy next month. Command Sgt. Major Todd Sudheimer and his fellow National Guard members had been told earlier so they would have time to prepare.
“You never get totally used to it,” he said.
This will be his fourth deployment in his 35 years of service. From 2007-08 he was in Iraq, in 2011-12 he was in Kuwait and in 2014-2015 he returned to Kuwait. The 34th ECAB will provide support to United States Armed Forces and Coalition Forces as part of a multi-state Army National Guard Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in a task force comprised of active duty, National Guard and reserve soldiers, along with Coalition Forces from Spain and Italy.
The task force will be split up across portions of Kuwait and Iraq as part of two separate missions to offer whatever assistance is needed. The 34th ECAP will fly UH-60 Black Hawks, CH-47 Chinooks and AH-64 Apache helicopters, Grey Eagle unmanned aircraft and the fixed wing C-12 Huron.
“We will provide support to Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, using aviation assets to provide reconnaissance, transportation and medical evacuation,” 34th ECAB Commander Gregory Fix said in a press release.
“The mission always changes,” Todd said. “You set up expectations ahead of time, but there are things that happen during deployment that change.”
Joel was nine months old when his father was first deployed, and two when he returned. Joel was five when Todd was deployed the second time and eight the third time.
“We don’t let him get so wound up and use it as an excuse. Life has to go on,” Todd said. “As we get closer, it gets tougher for him. He doesn’t like to talk about it much.”
Todd and Peggy could only laugh when asked how they prepare for another deployment.
“I guess everything falls into place,” Peggy said. “We’re so busy with the store.”
Todd has lived in McLeod County for 20 years. He has owned Carpets Plus Color Tile in Hutchinson for 23 years.
“It’s been part of our life for so long,” Todd said. “I’ve been part of the National Guard for a long time. I met her and we married, and it’s been part of our life.”
“You learn as each deployment goes,” Peggy said. “The first was hard for us. We didn’t know what to expect. He left, and when he came back, that was the hardest part for us — not him leaving, but how do you come together as a family again?”
“It feels like you jump off a treadmill ... and then you’re trying to jump on again when you come back,” Todd said. “Life continued while you were gone.”
“Even with the store, (he) said (he) felt like an outsider coming (back) into the business,” Peggy said. “He came back into the house and it can be like, ‘Oh, we did it this way.’ We continued living our life. He came back and had to figure out how we lived for that year. And I didn’t know how he had been living for that year and I didn’t understand how he felt that year and a half he was gone.”
Everyone had to readjust, she said.
Todd is one of three National Guard members to be deployed from Hutchinson, and one of about 10 from the area, according to a National Guard public affairs officer. This is the 18th deployment of Minnesota National Guard aviation units in the past 18 years.
Amanda Lancaster, a Glencoe-Silver Lake High School graduate and recent Lester Prairie resident, moved to Texas ahead of her upcoming deployment so that her three children, Avery, Mason and Milo, and her husband, Caleb, will be closer to Caleb’s family, including his retired grandparents.
“They are going to help him take care of our kids,” she said.
Amanda, a sergeant, has been in the National Guard for eight years. Unlike the Sudheimers, this is her family’s first deployment.
The 34th ECAB will activate next month and arrive in the Middle East in December. It is expected to return to Minnesota in autumn of 2020. Post deployment will begin that winter or in the spring of 2021. As an automated logistical specialist, Amanda will order parts for vehicles or aircraft, organize work orders for mechanics and dispatch vehicles.
“For the most part I’d say I am prepared,” she said. “I don’t know about my kids. I don’t think they completely understand because they are little. I’ve been gone a month at a time before, but that’s not the same.”