Explore the world of French-Canadian voyageurs with Nikki Rajala, Minnesota author and descendent of voyageur ancestors. She is presenting a program detailing the rich heritage of these hearty adventurers at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N.
Rajala's presenting is in conjunction with the Minnesota Historical Society's traveling exhibit "Fur Trade in Minnesota."
Coffee and refreshments will be served after the program. Admission is free. For more information, call the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077.