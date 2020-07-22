It was William Shakespeare who wrote “All the world’s a stage.” The Bard’s words were put into action as the theme of the Hutchinson Theatre Association’s summer youth camp. Under the direction of Cassie Jurgenson and Erika Durheim, 29 students age 10-14 spent July 6-17 learning the ins and outs of stagecraft outdoors on the RiverSong Stage shelter and green space at Masonic/West River Park.
“Despite the pandemic, other programs canceled, I think it went exceptionally well,” Jurgenson said. “I am really pleased. I think there’s been an outpouring of positive feedback and support from families and campers for it to continue in the future.”
Teen mentors and campers agreed with Jurgenson’s assessment.
Landon Butler, who served as a teen mentor, said he enjoyed sharing his love for theater with the campers. He liked watching them break out of their shells and become more comfortable to create, explore and be crazy.
Mentor Cassidy Caya liked seeing all of the kids grow through the two-week camp.
Camper Alyssa May mentioned meeting new people as one of the things she liked about the theater camp.
With YoungStars canceled this summer, Nyla Muellerleile said it was the closest thing offered in the area. Like May, she enjoyed making new friends.
Eli Theis thought it would be fun, so he signed up. His favorite activities were the jump-in-circle game and theatre nerds dress-up day.
After being quarantined, Stella Zachmeyer appreciated getting to hang out with people.
Maggie Schneider’s parents encouraged her to sign up for the theater camp. Her favorite activity was the purse improve game.
Jurgenson described camp attendees as a “really good mix” of veteran actors who had appeared in YoungStars and Hutchinson elementary and middle school productions, and first-timers who had never been on stage before.
“There’s always a first,” she said. “That was one of our main drives for this camp — to give another great outlet for kids to have fun and grow in theater.”