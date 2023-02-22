While reading, writing and arithmetic are important school subjects, there’s another one that shouldn’t be forgotten — art. The benefits of hands-on art instruction are many — it helps students with the development of motor, language and social skills, as well as decision-making, risk-taking and creativity. It’s also an opportunity to learn about color, layout, perspective and balance — all techniques that will come in handy during school presentations and later in life as an adult.
Through March 3, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is showcasing the work of student artists in its annual Youth Art Exhibit. Participating are students from Immanuel Lutheran, St. Anastasia, Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson Middle School, Park Elementary, Tiger Elementary, West Elementary and Glencoe-Silver Lake.
This year’s exhibit features approximately 700 artworks by students in grades K-12. According to Molly Rivera, executive director of the art center, this is slightly less than in past years as the exhibition was moved up in the calendar due to scheduling conflicts. That said, it’s still a remarkable show with a broad variety of subjects and mediums.
“We plan to hold the show during our regular time slot later in the spring next year to include third trimester students,” she said.
The art center is known for its variety of exhibitions. The Community Showcase and the Youth Art Exhibit are the two events that happen year after year. The question is, why?
“It’s vital to nurture the creativity of children, and this show is a great way to partner with the local schools to celebrate the talents of our kids,” Rivera said. “Every year we have an amazing turnout — in fact this is our highest-attended exhibition. Last year it brought in 933 viewers. For many, this is their favorite show. A woman came into the gallery recently exclaiming that she looks forward to this exhibit every year. It’s a rare opportunity as a young child to have your work featured in a gallery. Seeing the look on a child’s face as they see their painting up on a lighted gallery wall makes it all worth it. They also love to sign the guest book and reading all their comments after the show comes down is very entertaining.”
In celebration of the Youth Art Exhibit, the art center is hosting an artist reception 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
“This is a great time to visit the gallery to see the students’ work, visit with friends and family, and enjoy some light refreshments,” Rivera said. “The art center is always open to the public during our regular business hours as well, so if you can’t make it to the reception feel free to stop in anytime before the show comes down. March 3 is the last day to view the work.”
FROM THE TEACHERS
Melissa Ovadje, second-and third-grade teacher at Tiger Elementary, has 104 students participating in this year’s exhibit.
“We love participating in the area youth art exhibit because it is a great way to share our creativity and hard work with the community,” Ovadje said. “Students look forward to getting chosen for the art show and show pride in their artwork when they see it in the art gallery. In the classroom we talk about ways artwork is displayed and we also talk about artwork within our community. As an art teacher, I appreciate how the Hutchinson Center for the Arts brings together our community in creative ways.”
The Hutchinson Middle School has about 45 seventh-grade students participating in this year’s Youth Art Exhibit.
According to Michelle Jordahl, Hutchinson Middle School art teacher, HMS has participated every year that she has taught there, which is approximately 28-plus years at the middle school. This year marks her 32nd year teaching.
During that time, Jordahl has seen the location of the annual exhibit move around the city. It’s been at the Hutchinson Mall, the McLeod History Museum, Hutchinson Public Schools Central Office and most recently the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
The reason her students have participated for so many years? Because she loves to show off the creative and hard work these students invest in their artwork.
“Many students work through some challenging ideas and then seeing it all come together in a finished product is very rewarding,” she said. “When an artwork is chosen, I give that student a certificate telling them their art has been selected for a show. They are usually very excited. Many students and their families will come for the Open House and take pictures by their work of art. It’s always a nice ‘mark’ into spring time.”
According to Amanda Mesenbring, 87 students from West Elementary are participating in this year’s Youth Art Show.
“I have our West Elementary students participate because it is important for people of all ages to be involved in community art opportunities,” Mesenbring said. “It is also important for students to see their artworks hanging with pride outside their school and homes. Finally, in my classroom we spend a lot of time talking about what it means to be an artist, so this gives me an opportunity to talk about exhibits and museums with students, and they can get a taste of what it is like to be an artist with their artwork hanging in a gallery space.”
St. Anastasia Catholic School has participated in the student exhibit for the past 9 or 10 years.
“We have 78 students this year and each student submits an item for display,” said Principal Betty Jodzio. “This exhibit is a wonderful way to showcase each individual student’s talent and also display the different artistic themes that schools teach within their art classes.”
According to Jodzio, St. Anastasia participates not only because it is a way to communicate with the public that the school offers this curriculum to students, but to advertise and market that St. Anastasia as a viable school choice.
“In other words, we want to preserve our name and what we do out in the community,” she said. “Truth be told, I am an advocate of the arts and think it is one way for all students to be able to express themselves in a way that is not always possible with words. It is so fun to see the different pieces from all age levels — and the accomplished skills that these students are blessed with.”
This is the second year Immanuel Lutheran School has participated in the art center exhibit.
According to Brittany Clark, school secretary, about 67 of the school’s 69 students are participating.
“It’s a great opportunity for the children to show their work to the community and be proud of what they’ve created,” Clark said.
Carla Benson, art teacher at Hutchinson High School, has 49 students displaying 2D artwork, plus 7 ceramic pieces.
“Some of the reasons we participate are for students to have the opportunity to share their artistic talents with the community,” Benson said. “It’s also enjoyable for students to see their artwork matted and hanging in a gallery. Sometimes they don’t realize the quality of their work until they see it on display.”