While reading, writing and arithmetic are important school subjects, there’s another one that shouldn’t be forgotten — art. The benefits of hands-on art instruction are many — it helps students with the development of motor, language and social skills, as well as decision-making, risk-taking and creativity. It’s also an opportunity to learn about color, layout, perspective and balance — all techniques that will come in handy during school presentations and later in life as an adult.

Through March 3, the Hutchinson Center for the Arts is showcasing the work of student artists in its annual Youth Art Exhibit. Participating are students from Immanuel Lutheran, St. Anastasia, Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson Middle School, Park Elementary, Tiger Elementary, West Elementary and Glencoe-Silver Lake.

