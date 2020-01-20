YouTube star Zach Johnson, also known as Minnesota Millennial Farmer, is the featured speaker at the McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers annual event this weekend.
The event is 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Pla-Mor Ball Room in Glencoe. It will be a time for local growers to gather and talk about the year. The McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers will be hosting a business meeting and elections prior to the social hour.
Johnson is a fifth-generation family farmer from west-central Minnesota. He is known for his YouTube channel on which he discusses misinformation and attempts to educate others how their food is grown and raised. With more than 400,000 subscribers and nearly 80 million views, Johnson has become popular among consumers and producers as he continues to share his life on the farm and transparency in his work.
The McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers Organization is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.