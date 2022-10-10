The University of Minnesota is playing a key role in a study of Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias that will re-contact more than 14,000 Americans from the high school class of 1972 to study how education affects ADRD risk and racial/ethnic differences in that risk.

The $50.3 million grant brings together experts from eight universities, including sociologist John Robert Warren from the University of Minnesota’s Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation.

