Litchfield High School marching band will bring its show inside this weekend for their annual Indoor Marching Band Concert.
The band, under the direction of David Ceasar, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Litchfield High School gym.
Friday's show will be preceded, at approximately 6:45 p.m., by a program highlighting the 2019 Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductees.
This year's theme will be "That '70s Show," with music from the popular sitcom.
In addition, the band will perform — one last time — its summer show, "Chicago 1930," which thrilled crowds along parade routes throughout central and southern Minnesota. The percussion section also will perform its always-popular black light show.
Admission to the show is $6 for adults and $3 for students, with children 5 and younger admitted at no cost. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
The Marching Band's Booster Club also will be selling DVDs with video highlights of the 2019 season.