The annual McLeod County 4-H Awards Celebration was Nov. 17 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
The Glencoe Jr. Pioneers 4-H Club hosted this year's ceremony that included awards, the installation of new federation officers and the recognition of first-, fifth- and 10-year members and volunteers.
The following awards and recognitions were presented at the celebration:
Incoming officers:
- President: Grace Garouette, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Vice President: Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers
- Secretary: Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns
- Treasurer: Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Public Relations: Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors
County Fair herdsmanship winners:
- Beef: Otter Lake Roy Juniors
- Dairy: Lynn Hustlers
- Goat: Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Rabbit: Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- Sheep: Acoma Acorns
- Swine: Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Overall winner: Otter Lake Royal Juniors
2019 4-H graduates:
- Cody Andersen, Acoma Acorns
- Eddie Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Jack Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers
- Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Adam Thalmann, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Erica Witte, Lynn Hustlers
- Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns
Outstanding First-Year Member, grades 3-5: Abby Nesse, Acoma Acorns
Club Secretary of the Year: Eli Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
Outstanding Youth Leader: Grace Garoutte, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
Outstanding 4-H Ambassador: Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns
Adult Volunteer Leadership Award: Becky Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, and Lana Lange, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
4-H Scholarship winners: Nathaniel Hausladen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, and Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers
Club Achievement Award — Purple Ribbon Club: Acoma Acorns, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, Lynn Hustlers and Winsted Jolly Juniors
Friend of 4-H: Karen Osmek, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
For more information about 4-H, call McLeod County Extension at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.