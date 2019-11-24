The annual McLeod County 4-H Awards Celebration was Nov. 17 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. 

The Glencoe Jr. Pioneers 4-H Club hosted this year's ceremony that included awards, the installation of new federation officers and the recognition of first-, fifth- and 10-year members and volunteers.

The following awards and recognitions were presented at the celebration:

Incoming officers:

  • President: Grace Garouette, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Vice President: Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers
  • Secretary: Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns
  • Treasurer: Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Public Relations: Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors  

County Fair herdsmanship winners:

  • Beef: Otter Lake Roy Juniors
  • Dairy: Lynn Hustlers
  • Goat: Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Rabbit: Otter Lake Royal Juniors
  • Sheep: Acoma Acorns 
  • Swine: Winsted Jolly Juniors 
  • Overall winner: Otter Lake Royal Juniors

2019 4-H graduates:

  • Cody Andersen, Acoma Acorns
  • Eddie Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Jack Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers
  • Elizabeth Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Nicholas Lange, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Dayne Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders
  • Zachary Rademacher, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Adam Thalmann, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Mykensi Uecker, McLeod County 4-H Riders
  • Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Kayla Weinzierl, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Erica Witte, Lynn Hustlers
  • Breanna Wright, Acoma Acorns

Outstanding First-Year Member, grades 3-5: Abby Nesse, Acoma Acorns

Club Secretary of the Year: Eli Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers

Outstanding Youth Leader: Grace Garoutte, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers

Outstanding 4-H Ambassador: Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns

Adult Volunteer Leadership Award: Becky Kobow, Lynn Hustlers, and Lana Lange, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers

4-H Scholarship winners: Nathaniel Hausladen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, and Cassandra Jurgenson, Lynn Hustlers

Club Achievement Award — Purple Ribbon Club: Acoma Acorns, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, Lynn Hustlers and Winsted Jolly Juniors

Friend of 4-H: Karen Osmek, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers

For more information about 4-H, call McLeod County Extension at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.

Recommended for you