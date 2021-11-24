Approximately 80 people attended the annual McLeod County 4-H Awards Celebration Nov. 14 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Lynn Hustlers 4-H Club hosted this year’s ceremony that included awards, the installation of new federation officers and the recognition of first-, fifth- and 10-year members and volunteers.
Among the accomplishments celebrated this year were the 55 first-year members, the 254 4-H members who exhibited 1,780 projects at the 2021 McLeod County Fair, and the more than 113 youth who won a champion or reserve champion honor.
The following awards and recognitions were presented at the celebration:
Incoming officers:
- President: Julia Quast
- Vice President: Timothy Quast
- Secretary: Shelby Lang
- Treasurer: McKenna Wright
- Adult Treasurer: Dr. Patty Dahlke
- Public Relations: Shelby Swanson
County Fair herdsmanship winners:
- Beef: McLeod County Riders
- Goat: Lake Marion Lakers
- Rabbit: Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Sheep: Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Swine: Lynn Hustlers
- Overall winner: Otter Lake Royal Juniors
2021 4-H graduates: Jonathan Bolland, Aliya Emma, Anastasia Benusa, Cody Kurth, Donnae Morton, Ellie Kramer, Ethan Grams, Grace Garoutte, Hayden Jensen, Jordan Breyer, Kiley Lickfelt, McKenzie Swanson, Randilynn Bayerl, Rebecca Olson and Elias Kuehn
Outstanding First-Year Member, grades 3-5: Levi Nelson, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
Junior Achiever Award: Austin Howe, Acoma Acorns
Best Better Member Award: Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns
Mrs. H.L. Tews Demonstration Award: Allison Wright
Outstanding 4-H Ambassador: Allison Wright
Adult Volunteer Leadership Award: Carla Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
4-H Scholarship winners: Austin Lang, Elias Kuehn and Allison Wright
Club Achievement Award: Acoma Acorns (Blue Ribbon Club); Glencoe Jr. Pioneers (Blue Ribbon Club); Lynn Hustlers
Friend of 4-H Award: Jeremy Mohs, Lynn Hustlers
For more information about 4-H, email asche008@umn.edu or call McLeod County Extension at 320-484-4305.