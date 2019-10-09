Minnesota military members who served in a combat zone in 2015 have a few days left to take advantage of a refundable tax credit before it expires Oct. 15.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, more than 1,400 military service members are eligible for the Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone but have not claimed it yet. Average refunds are $550. Tax credits for service in a combat zone are also available for 2016, 2017 and 2018.
To qualify for the credit, service members must:
- have been a Minnesota resident during the time of service
- have served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous duty area during 2015
- have received combat pay that is exempt from federal and Minnesota income tax
To receive the credit, complete and send a 2015 form M99, Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone, which can be found at tinyurl.com/yxmra3rc. For more information on combat zone locations, please visit tinyurl.com/y4hkwuuw.