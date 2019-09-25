4-H clover

McLeod County 4-H'ers participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 13-16 at the State Fairgrounds.

4-H'ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology, showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry; horse judging, the study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal; horse training and achievement; speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry; showmanship and drill team skills.

McLeod County's 2019 State 4-H Horse Show include:

Kianna Dolezal:

  • hippology, senior individual exam, 69th place
  • hippology, senior individual judging, 39th place
  • hippology, senior individual stations, 56th place
  • hippology, overall individual, 63rd place 

Margaret Goebel:

  • saddle seat pleasure, 1st place

Tayler Jutz:

  • hippology, senior individual exam, 49th place
  • hippology, senior individual judging, 31st place
  • hippology, senior individual stations, 37th place
  • hippology, senior individual overall, 42nd place
  • hippology, senior team, 8th place
  • key race, ninth grade, 2nd place
  • poles, ninth grade, 4th place

Riley Krenik:

  • hunt seat equitation, ninth grade, 6th place
  • hunt seat pleasure, ninth grade, 8th place
  • western horsemanship, ninth grade, 3rd place
  • western pleasure, ninth grade, 2nd place
  • western showmanship, ninth grade, 9th place

Grace Swaja:

  • horse related, sixth through eighth grade, 7th place

Others who participated in the show were Hayley Bolland, Jada Emme, Shelby Hopp and Nora Yates

