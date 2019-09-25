McLeod County 4-H'ers participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 13-16 at the State Fairgrounds.
4-H'ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology, showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry; horse judging, the study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal; horse training and achievement; speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry; showmanship and drill team skills.
McLeod County's 2019 State 4-H Horse Show include:
Kianna Dolezal:
- hippology, senior individual exam, 69th place
- hippology, senior individual judging, 39th place
- hippology, senior individual stations, 56th place
- hippology, overall individual, 63rd place
Margaret Goebel:
- saddle seat pleasure, 1st place
Tayler Jutz:
- hippology, senior individual exam, 49th place
- hippology, senior individual judging, 31st place
- hippology, senior individual stations, 37th place
- hippology, senior individual overall, 42nd place
- hippology, senior team, 8th place
- key race, ninth grade, 2nd place
- poles, ninth grade, 4th place
Riley Krenik:
- hunt seat equitation, ninth grade, 6th place
- hunt seat pleasure, ninth grade, 8th place
- western horsemanship, ninth grade, 3rd place
- western pleasure, ninth grade, 2nd place
- western showmanship, ninth grade, 9th place
Grace Swaja:
- horse related, sixth through eighth grade, 7th place
Others who participated in the show were Hayley Bolland, Jada Emme, Shelby Hopp and Nora Yates