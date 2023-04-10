WASHINGTON – On his visit to Fridley last week to promote his clean energy initiatives, President Biden touted a federal effort to blanket all 50 states with new electric vehicle charging stations.

“Right here in Minnesota, when you’re driving across I-94 or taking I-35 through the Twin Cities, charging stations will be easy to find — as easy as it is to find a gas station today,” the president said in a speech at engine maker Cummins Inc.

