It’s a new year, and with a new calendar comes new Minnesota laws.
Among the new that went into effect Jan. 1 are rules touching commerce, transportation, natural resources, families, and public safety. Here are some noteworthy changes.
OPIOIDS: Screening limits have been repealed. Medical Assistance must cover screenings and urinalysis tests for opioids without lifetime or annual limits.
PARKS: Any member of any of the 11 federally recognized tribes in Minnesota is eligible for an annual state park permit with no charge.
PREGNANCY: An employer with 15 or more employees must provide “reasonable accommodations to an employee for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth upon request, with the advice of a licensed health care provider or certified doula, unless the employer demonstrates that the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer’s business.”
HEALTH: A 90-day supply of some prescriptions can be given under Medical Assistance. There is a 5% rate increase for substance use disorder treatment services provided by culturally specific or culturally responsive programs, or disability responsive programs.
PUBLIC SAFETY: A vehicle is no longer subject to forfeiture if the driver fails to appear for a scheduled court appearance and fails to voluntarily surrender within 48 hours of that required appearance. Forfeiture notices must contain a warning to a person other than the driver who may have an ownership interest in a vehicle that has been seized, describing how to assert an innocent owner claim. Specific ways a law enforcement agency or prosecuting authority can use forfeiture-obtained money have been identified. Personal property and real property, other than homestead property exempt from seizure, is subject to forfeiture if it is an instrument or represents the proceeds of a controlled substance offense. Money totaling $1,500 and any precious metals or stones are subject to forfeiture if there is probable cause to believe they represent the proceeds of a controlled substance offense. A vehicle is subject to forfeiture if used in transportation or exchange of controlled substances intended for distribution or sale, and the controlled substances had a value of at least $100. The legislative auditor’s office is to conduct an audit on the efficacy of forfeiture and ignition interlock in DWI cases and report to the Legislature by Jan. 15, 2025.
TRANSPORTATION: A person’s driver’s license cannot be suspended following a conviction for driving after suspension, driving after revocation or based solely on a person’s failure to pay a traffic ticket, parking fine or surcharge following a conviction for a vehicle operation or parking citation. The provisions are part of the omnibus transportation finance and policy law sponsored by Rep. Frank Hornstein, (D-Minneapolis), and Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson). The Department of Public Safety cannot suspend a person’s driver’s license based on failure to appear in court after receiving a citation for a petty misdemeanor or driving after suspension. The department can suspend a driver’s license in conformance with the nonresident violator compact.