Cheers to the individual who sent me the informative, hate-ravaged letter without signing it; thank you for helping me prove my point. We may not always like what is said, but our President, like me, has the courage of his convictions in the face of unparalleled opposition. The silent majority voted for him in spite of his private history, and he has kept his promises against all odds. Do you believe hateful whistleblowers that hide in the shadows and claim to be righteous? Myself, I will stand up for the loyal pitbull who really has a heart of gold as long as you treat him right.
— Carol Johnson