McLeod County Health and Human Services would like to extend a heartfelt cheers to the members of the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Crow River Cutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Lynn Hustlers 4-H group, and a family donor from Park Elementary School. Your generous donations helped our agency’s annual Thanksgiving food basket project provide meals for 32 families here in McLeod County! Thank you again for your donations and all of your hard work. This project would not be possible without the kindness and generosity of you and others in this community.
— Heidi Tague
Cheers to Common Cup and a local business for turkeys and funds used to provide a full Thanksgiving meal to our REACH families. The generosity from this community in taking care of our neighbor is a reflection of what we value: each other! Thank you for your generous giving.
— Rhoda Hubbard and the Hutchinson High School REACH team and families
Jeers goes out to the people who felt it was necessary to cause hardship and strife on the owners of the small businesses within the city of Hutchinson by calling the police on them so they could report violations against our governor’s mandate. Why they felt it was necessary to be conniving to call the police to get them to go into a few of these businesses and shut them down is a cowardly act and beyond normal decency. Small business owners around this country are being hurt just so the big business owners can reap all the reward. These are your fellow neighbors who live in the same town that you do, so shame on you. I hope you can look yourself in the mirror every day and be proud of causing other people in your own community hardship and pain.
— Patrick Hallahan