CHEERS to Christ the King Lutheran for hosting Common Cup Ministry’s “Coming Together in Song” concert. Thank you to all of the staff at CTK involved in making this happen. Thank you to the performers, South Grade, Faith Singers, Stoney Point, Christ the King Praise Choir, River of Hope Singers, Crow River Youth Choir and those participating in the Mass Choir under the direction of Jim Nelson and accompanied by John Rodeberg. Your donation of time and talent will bless many throughout McLeod Co. this year.— Bev Bonte and the CCM Board of Directors
CHEERS to the Hutchinson Leader and reporter Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls for the informative, clearly written article on homelessness. The large number of people experiencing housing crisis and the responses to help people stabilize their lives is so overwhelming. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.— John Hassinger