The staff of ISD 423 would like to say thank you to the community of Hutchinson for their generous donation to the ISD423 Foundation and the resulting Employee Appreciation night at Bobbing Bobber Brewery. We would also like to say thank you to MITGI for providing lunch at Friday's staff in-service day. Your appreciation and support is greatly appreciated. Thank you!
Most Popular
Articles
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Ryan Hansch the right choice for county attorney
- FOOTBALL: Becker spoils celebration of Hutchinson football
- McLeod County 4-H was best in show at State Fair
- In the name of tradition: Rostberg family honored with stadium renaming
- Hutch Uptown Commons agreement narrows
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Proud to support Amy Olson for McLeod County Attorney
- Breaking ground for the Upper Midwest A-C Club's new building
- McLeod 4-H horse team members earn top finishes at state show
- Hutchinson woman named executive director of state turkey growers association
- Oklahoma band brings 'Red Dirt' to Hutchinson