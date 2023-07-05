CHEERS and a big thank you to Kurt and Jackie Reiner for being willing to launch their pontoon into the Crow River and be part of the Jaycee Water Carnival boat parade. Past Mr. Hutchinsons and two Women of the Year were lucky to be able to ride on the pontoon. The Reiners were perfect hosts — they not only furnished the pontoon but they also served us beverages and snacks. It was a beautiful night on the River — we had lots of good conversation and a history lesson from some of the Past Mr. Hutchinsons. Thanks again Reiners.
Bev Wangerin