Congratulations to the cast members, pit orchestra members, directors and all those who had a part in the magnificent production of the “Mary Poppins” musical. What tremendous talent you have and shared with the community.
Thank you to the district leadership, School Board and community for the reconstruction of the high school that included a state-of-the-art auditorium. It is an amazing venue to watch a performance such as this with all the newest technology and a very comfortable setting.
Congratulations to all and thanks for supporting the education of the youth of our community.
— Daniel VanOverbeke