Cheers to the runners, walkers and all community members who supported the REACH Program by participating in the Spooky Sprint! Special Cheers to Jason and Leah Werowinski for their 10 years of heartfelt work in organizing this event!
— Rhoda Hubbard
Cheers to all the musicians and directors who participated in Coming Together in Song XIII. It was an amazing display of our local talent and beautiful way to begin our holiday season through song. Thank you Jim Nelson for directing a “mass choir” of 75 members. Thank you Judy Hoeft for sharing your youth choir consisting of 33 fourth- and fifth-grade students who showed remarkable talent at a young age. Special thanks to Jenine Nordquist for her organization of this concert over the past six years! Common Cup Ministry is blessed by this talent, and in turn can bless those in need throughout McLeod County.
— Bev Bonte, Common Cup Ministry director
Late this fall, something new showed up along the Luce Line Trail near the Komensky Crossing on Major Avenue: A nicely built, sturdy and comfortable bench. And then I found out another bench was built along the trail across from Sorensen’s lot on State Highway 7. Thank you to Korbin Guetter of Hutchinson Boy Scout Troop 246 for this thoughtful and sensible addition to the trail. I understand this is his Eagle Scout project. Thank you for giving trail users a place to take a rest.
— Jo Bentz