Cheers to the 24 volunteers who assisted with our free food distribution Sept. 24. The boxes of food were provided by Second Harvest Heartland with Common Cup Ministry hosting the event. Thank you to the Knights of Columbus for being our parking guides. Thanks to the Hutchinson Police Department for help in planning and implementing safe access to the event. Thanks to the city of Hutchinson for use of its safety vests. Thank you to area churches, newspapers and radio stations for promoting the event. We had 482 families receive three boxes of food each.
— Bev Bonte, Common Cup Ministry board