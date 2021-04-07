Cheers to the two women who picked up the trash on Sunday afternoon, March 28, along the east boulevard of School Road North (former Meadow Links Golf Course). It is much appreciated.
— Brad Burich, Hutchinson
Cheers and thank you to all those anonymous individuals in the community who pick up our restaurant and coffee shop tabs when I have the person I serve with disabilities on outings. I am very grateful by your gesture of kindness and have to hold back tears of humbleness.
— Lisa Buckentin, Hutchinson