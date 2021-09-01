Cheers to a great McLeod County Fair, volunteers, exhibitors and visitors. See you at the 150th in 2022!
— Glen Clancy Kurth, Hutchinson
Cheers and a big thank you to all of the volunteers that worked at the north and south gates at the 2021 McLeod County Fair. We are thankful for our awesome volunteers. We know how hard you work. You are a very special group of people, young and old. We could not do it without you. Hope to see all of you back again next year.
— Kaitlin McGraw May and Marian Filk
Cheers to everyone who came out for CrossPoint’s block party and car show. We had wonderful weather, great food, and tons of fun!
— Jamey Rosenau, Stewart