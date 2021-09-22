Cheers to everyone who came to the annual pork chop supper catered by the Cedar Mills Gun Club Saturday, Sept. 11. Your support was very much appreciated. Thanks to the many donors and businesses for their donations for the Cedar Mills Lions raffle. Your generosity made the event a success
— Betty Schlueter, Cedar Mills Lions Club
Cheers to the Belonging Begins With Us planning committee. The speakers, music activities and food were wonderful.
— Becky Felling, Hutchinson
Cheers to the Hutchinson Fire Department for your dedication to our community! Thank you to the Hutchinson Fire Department Relief Association for the demonstration and activities Saturday, and the grand prize drawing we won.
— Gary and Gail Dean, Hutchinson
Cheers to all the Bethlehem United Methodist Church members and visitors that made our first Bethlehem Star Bazaar a success! We had so much fun seeing your many smiling faces and sharing our crafts, plants, baked goods, lunch, music, and “treasures” with the community. Thank you!
— Kim Pearson, Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Cheers and thank you to the Lions Club for giving all of our third-grade students at Park Elementary School a dictionary. The students were excited and have already put them to good use.
— Cassie Padrnos, Park Elementary teacher