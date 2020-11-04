Cheers to everyone who helped the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter move its cats Oct. 25 from the Kitty Kastle at the Fairgrounds to its new location at 21918 180th St. We could not have done it without the Hutchinson High School football team, coach Chad Harlander, Key Club advisor Dave Ellefson and a couple of Key Club girls. We just wanted to acknowledge how polite, nice and strong we found these fine young men. Not only did they all keep going all day, they did it in the snow and cold, and on a Sunday for no pay. We can’t thank you all enough and say how proud we are of such wonderful teens that are in our community, and we thought everyone should know!
— Mitzi Shimanski and the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter Board