Cheers to Anita McCarthy, daughter of Arlene Christensen. Arlene recently passed away, and Anita was considerate enough to include her address in the obituary for people to send sympathy cards. In these days when a lot of funerals aren’t being held publicly, it’s nice to have a place to send cards.
— LuAnne Nygaard, Hutchinson
Cheers to Hutchinson Library staff members Katy Hiltner and Rachelle Golde and all others involved with putting together the poetry walk in Library Square, and making these classic poems so accessible. We hope you do more!
— From Steve Cook and the Public Arts Commission