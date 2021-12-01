McLeod County Health and Human Services would like to extend a heartfelt cheers to the members of the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church and students of Maplewood Academy, Lynn Hustler’s 4-H, Park Elementary fourth-graders, McLeod County Health and Human Services employees and families, and multiple community members. Your generous donations helped our agency’s annual Thanksgiving food basket project provide meals for 38 families here in McLeod County! Thank you again for your donations and all of your hard work. This project would not be possible without the kindness and generosity of you and others in this community.
— Heidi Tague, McLeod County Health and Human Services