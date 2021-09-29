Cheers to the the city of Hutchinson, Hutchinson Center for the Arts and the Hutchinson Ambassadors for hosting the Main Street Banner Contest. Thank you Lisa Bergh, former executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, judges Katy Hiltner and Corey Stearns and the 56 local businesses that sponsored the contest. It is an honor to see the fall banner that I designed currently displayed on the many light poles on Main Street. It has been exciting to see all the banners displayed throughout the changing of the seasons as I deliver the mail to the many downtown businesses downtown Hutchinson.
— Maureen Froemming, Hutchinson