Cheers to all of those that donated coats, boots, snow pants and mittens to Common Cup Ministry for our Warm Coat Distribution. There were 325 coats, 80 pairs of snow pants and 75 pairs of boots distributed Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24. Thank you to Faith Lutheran Church for the use of its fellowship hall. Thank you to the Hutchinson Rotary Club for transporting coats to the church and assisting with setting up. Special thank you to the volunteers that assisted those in need to find coats for themselves and children. You are a blessing to McLeod County and Common Cup Ministry.
— Bev Bonte, Common Cup director, and Jen Wicklund, Common Cup program director
Cheers and a very special thank you for all who supported our pillow fluff/cleaning, it is so appreciated! Thank you also to all who volunteered. Our next pillow event is tentatively scheduled for early May 2022.
— Donna Telecky, Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary president