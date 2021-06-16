Cheers and thank you to everyone who helped make the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter plant sale on Lewis Avenue a huge success.
— Terry Grinde, Hutchinson
Cheers to the Public Arts Commission for the awesome art sculptures that are placed in the city. Job well done. Also, thank you to those who put up the flags on Main Street Hutchinson. I cannot wait to see this progressive city meeting its purpose. Here’s to a great summer.
— Mary Christensen, Hutchinson
Cheers to the local Hutchinson business that donated sand for the Silver Lake Civic Association’s annual sandbox fill project. Thank you.
— Joe Chmielewski, Silver Lake