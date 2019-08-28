Cheers and a big thank you to all of the volunteers who worked at the north and south gates at the 2019 McLeod County Fair. You are the most awesome volunteers. Thanks for always being willing to volunteer. We know how hard you work. You are a very special group of people, young and old, and we are thankful for each one of you. We could not do it without you. Hope to see all of you back again next year.
— Kaitlin McGraw May and Marian Filk
Cheers to the woman who paid for my groceries on Friday, Aug. 23. I was at the checkout and couldn’t find my bank card. It wasn’t where I usually put it. So the lady behind me said, “Just add it to mine.” I said no, but she insisted. By then I was in tears. I found my bank card, but she would not take a check. There are still some good people in this world. All she said was, “Pay it forward.” She made my day.
— June Dawson