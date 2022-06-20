Cheers to our great community and our awesome Legion and Auxiliary members who supported the brat stand fundraiser.Thank you all so much … God bless!
— Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary President Donna Telecky
Updated: June 20, 2022 @ 8:14 am
