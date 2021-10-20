Cheers to members of the Hutchinson football team and all volunteers for helping pack 32,184 meals for Food for Kidz on Oct. 6. Of those meals, 2,592 were donated to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Thank you everyone for the help, it was greatly appreciated.
— Randy Popp, Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Cheers to the man who has been walking the town with empty bags filling them up with whatever he finds on the ground. Monday, I saw him behind Walgreens and I caught up with him to thank him for a wonderful service he does for our community. You may have seen him in your area, I know that I have seen him throughout the town. He says he has been doing this for 10 years or more. He is a humble man and I appreciate him. Thank you for making a difference.
— Tami Neubauer, Hutchinson