Thank you to the children who sent their artwork and letters to Santa. We enjoyed looking at every beautiful creation and reading the letters. It brought back great memories of our childhood more than 50 years ago. What captured our attention and brought tears to our eyes was that all the submitted pictures and letters expressed the simplicity of holiday happiness without technology. We noticed smiles, trees, families, outdoor fun and the meaning of Christmas. It’s great to see nothing has changed since we were children.
— Wally Polzin and Lisa Buckentin, Hutchinson