Cheers and big a thank you to the city of Hutchinson and I.J. Burich Family Foundation for donating the new chairs at Lutheran Social Service senior dining room at Evergreen Apartments.
— Andy Ross, Evergreen Apartments volunteer
Thank you to HCVN Channel 10 for recording the Hutchinson Showstoppers dance team during halftime of the boys and girls basketball games. Your extra effort is well received by the dancers and their coaches. I am sure the parents and grandparents appreciate it also.
— Perry Vacek