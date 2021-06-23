Cheers and thank you to the community organizations that participated in the Elks Lodge 2427 Flag Day ceremony June 14 at McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park. The Elks officers, Elks members and community families that came out to salute and recognize our Flag were truly appreciated.
— Greg Huse, Hutchinson Elks Flag Day chair
Cheers to Riverside Church for its service during its Love Much in Hutch week. Thank you so very much for your donation of time and materials to Equul Access. What a blessing.
— Marsha Anderson, Equul Access