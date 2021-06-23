With the extremely high temperatures we’ve experienced, it’s a good time to focus on hydration. Water is essential for life. It accounts for about 60% of our body weight and performs crucial roles such as carrying nutrients and waste products between our major organs, helping to regulate body temperature, lubricating our joints and acting as a shock absorber.
Thirst and urine color are indicators of hydration status. As a general rule of thumb, if you are healthy and well-hydrated your urine will be straw-colored and becomes progressively darker the more dehydrated you become. Urine that is dark brown in color can indicate severe dehydration. Please note, certain medications and foods may change the color of your urine.
Relying on feelings of thirst, however, is not an accurate gauge for the elderly. As we grow older we lose our thirst sensation and don’t recognize that our body is thirsty. Some common symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration are constipation, dark yellow or brown urine, dry, sticky mouth, headache, increased thirst, muscle tiredness, and sleepiness or tiredness.
For the average healthy adult living in a moderate climate, the water replacement approach recommended by many top water experts is to drink half your body weight in ounces of water daily.
For example, if you weigh 200 pounds, you would want to drink 100 ounces (about 3 liters) of water daily. This approach takes into consideration differences in weight, which makes more sense. However, other factors may increase water needs. Daily water intake varies depending on your age, gender, level of activity and exercise, your local weather conditions, your health condition, and if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
A few tips to drink more water is to infuse water with fruit, vegetables or herbs, create a DIY water bottle with markers for how much to drink by certain times of the day, or use an app to track your progress.
Sources used: Natural Hydration Council and Mayo Clinic