When the temperature hit 50 degrees above zero in March, I was ready to fling open the windows and embrace spring.
Like fall when we batten down the hatches, pull out the woolen blankets and tuck ourselves in for winter, there’s a ritual for greeting spring, too.
For me, it’s all about putting those fuzzy blankets away and reaching for everything that’s light and bright.
My first spring ritual is washing windows. I don’t race to the glass, but have to contemplate it for awhile. I slowly gather my tools — everything from Q-tips and small brushes to paper towels. I’ve tried some of those homemade remedies for washing windows, but I always go back to my tried and true — blue Windex.
I put on my favorite music. It could be Johnny Cash, Neil Young or Jerry Jeff Walker, and then I dig in. Down with the curtains and I start washing and wiping. It’s almost meditative. It’s a nice change from writing. When a window is clean, it’s done. With a story, you can always improve it. For me, it’s only done because of a deadline. Otherwise I’d fiddle forever.
The nearness of spring is also marked by the uptick in catalogs arriving in my mailbox. I love the optimism of seed catalogs. Spring brings hope and with it the opportunity to grow perfect strawberries, luscious watermelon and lettuce so tender it melts in your mouth.
This year, I’ve noticed more catalogs than usual. This is a good thing in my opinion because I love to look at them. There’s nothing more satisfying than paging through a home decor catalog and dreaming of how that wonderful picture would look above the couch in my living room.
While neutrals will always have their place in home decor, this spring it’s all about warm colors, saturated hues and jewel tones. Think blush pink, green in all its hues, spicy yellow, rich browns and rusts, blue, eggplant, and black and white.
It was organizing guru Marie Kondo, author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” who said all your stuff should “spark joy” in your life. I agree 100 percent. Sometimes we have to make do because of circumstances. If that’s the case, then make the best of it you can. When the situation changes, so can you. Replace Aunt Myrtle’s table with one of your choice. Dump the beige paint for pink, blue or yellow. Replace that fake fern with the real thing.
Whether you follow trends or not, the key is to be happy in your surroundings. New doesn’t necessarily mean better. Mix and match your own pieces with family hand-me-downs and thrift-store finds. Places such as Goodwill offer great deals on gently owned items. It’s a great way to refresh on a budget. Garage sales are another option for finding affordable decor.
In real estate, the agent will tell you a clean home will sell much faster. This spring, if you do nothing else to welcome the season, consider a deep cleaning. It will add sparkle to your home and put a spring in your step.