Take old highway 22 south, and halfway to Lake Minnie Belle on the right you will see a lonely tree. As you drive closer, you realize it’s really three trees from the same roots. Big, tall, strong trees.
I have been watching them for decades. The landowners over the years have spared them when they might have wanted to clear their field. But no, the triplets remain, their silhouette unchanging.
I know, we are told to accept change. The world and all its flora and fauna morph from one form to another — it’s nature’s way. But, still: It feels good to see that once in a while, some things don’t change.
Oh, and while I am at it. Moving further south on old 22, you will pass a beautiful blue lagoon on your left. It never changes . Always blue. No algae, no weeds. Not a slough. I learned that it is fed by springs which account for its fresh water. I was told that years ago it was a favorite campground for native Americans.
Once, I saw sheep on the hillside above the pond — their bodies looking like white boulders in the grass.
Like the triplets, the beautiful pond remains unchanged — respected and preserved by wise landowners. Hurray.
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.