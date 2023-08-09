Take old highway 22 south, and halfway to Lake Minnie Belle on the right you will see a lonely tree. As you drive closer, you realize it’s really three trees from the same roots. Big, tall, strong trees.

I have been watching them for decades. The landowners over the years have spared them when they might have wanted to clear their field. But no, the triplets remain, their silhouette unchanging.

Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.

