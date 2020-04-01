Would you believe I just returned from a guided expedition to the peak of Mt. Everest? And before that I spent years tramping around the country and Alaska, hanging out with an outlaw motorcycle gang and completing the Iditarod dog sled race.
Ok, I’ll admit it, I haven’t actually done any of those things (although I have run with the bulls of Pamplona, so I do have a wild streak). But I have lived them vicariously through the authors of books such as “Into Thin Air,” “Into the Wild,” “Hell’s Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga,” and “Winterdance.”
As a resident of Glencoe, I’ve been commuting to work for more than a decade, first to Cokato and now to Hutchinson. During most of that time my commutes were sometimes spent listening to music, but mostly I would sit in my car in silence. Quiet time, as people with young children know, is a rare and priceless commodity. It was a time for me to relax, gather my thoughts and put some distance between me and work before arriving home.
This past November, however, I discovered the wonder of audiobooks.
Let me rephrase that. I knew what audiobooks were, but I realized how much I enjoy listening to them during my drives to and from work every day.
I’ve always enjoyed books, but reading is a job for me, literally. As the editor of a newspaper, I read for hours almost every day. Much like a chef who avoids cooking at home, the last thing I want to do when I punch out of work is go home and read some more.
Last fall, however, when I heard about this year’s One Book, One Community selection “Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod,” I was interested. Like so many boys who grew up in Minnesota, I was a fan of Gary Paulsen’s “Hatchet” series and read some of his other young adult novels as a student. I decided to give “Winterdance” a try on audiobook during our Thanksgiving travels, and I’ve been hooked ever since.
I plowed through Winterdance in about two weeks and immediately selected my next book, “Hell’s Angels” by Hunter S. Thompson. From there I completed “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac, and now I’m in the middle of my third Jon Krakauer novel, “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
I clearly have a predilection for nonfiction books written by journalists. Go figure. I guess I can’t escape some parts of my job no matter what I try.
But in all seriousness, audiobooks the past few months have changed my commutes. While I’m still able to relax and unwind, my time is much more fulfilling listening to the books than sitting in silence. I look forward to getting in my car and spending the next 20 minutes listening while I’m read to. I now understand why my children always ask me to read them books. It’s wonderful.
Audiobooks have really added enjoyment to my life, and if you’re finding it difficult to make time for reading but would like to do more, I would highly recommend you give it a try. Everybody loves being read to.
So if you see me in my car driving, give a wave but please don’t interrupt me. I’m in the middle of a good book.