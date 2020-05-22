Throughout history, times of crisis have left countless generations lost and afraid and by any reasonable measure, we are living in a time of crisis now. And, like past generations, each of us shares this fear and despair as we trudge onward toward an uncertain future. Yet crisis isn’t entirely bad; it brings opportunity, too, and one thing that has united us during this rotten pandemic, is music.
Music, it seems, has been the universal salve to help heal our world, and like most medicines, it takes many different forms. We’ve heard children singing and enjoyed free concerts from balconies and street corners. We’ve been treated to free concerts by opera stars as well as country music singers, “Hey y’all, wuz up?” Music, it seems, truly is a universal language that touches each of us, especially in times of need.
Inspired by these musicians, I considered my own musical background to see what I might offer the world. Sadly, I was found wanting. My troubles started in the elementary school choir where I sang soprano while most of the other boys sang tenor and baritone. The girls, for their part, were unimpressed. After humiliating myself at the school concert, I decided to call it a career.
Years later I broke my vow of musical celibacy by singing in the church choir. I only agreed to this when I was promised I wouldn’t have to sing soprano. This went reasonably well until, inspired by my work as a tenor, I suggested I was ready for a solo. In response, I was quietly told I, “didn’t have a prayer.” Last rites for my musical career?
Not quite. One of the requirements of a liberal arts college is a bit of musical training. After bluffing my way through Musical Appreciation (cheating is such an ugly word), I thought I was done with singing, but once again, fate had other plans. Really bad ones.
A final review of my college credits revealed a hole in my transcript. I would have to take a semester of voice lessons in order to graduate. Worse, to complete the credit I would have to give a vocal recital to a gaggle of cold-hearted music professors. Nothing could have prepared me for this and, as it turned out, for them either.
After twisting an agreement out of a friend to be my pianist, I nervously padded across campus looking like a criminal about to face a firing squad. I had chosen Mendelssohn’s “O Rest in the Lord” in hopes of impressing my judges with my musical sophistication. It didn’t work.
Problems began immediately when my pianist failed to show. After an uncomfortable few minutes, my judges suggested I sing without the aid of a pianist. At this point I would have actually preferred a firing squad, but it was too late, so I began to sing. “Oh rest in the . . .” which sounded more like the metallic squawk of a window speaker at a drive-in movie than a college recital. Determined to graduate, I kept singing, but things went downhill from there.
Next, a telephone rang in the office and if this weren’t bad enough, a professor actually started having a conversation while I was singing. Worse, my pianist suddenly threw open the door, bloodshot eyes and all, and began to play while I wailed away, “wait patiently for Him . . .” This was welcome relief until he simply quit playing. Apparently, his hangover was causing memory loss.
By the time I closed, the professors had smirks on their faces, and I’m sure I heard several sniggers disguised as coughs. Thus ended what was, and still is, widely regarded as the worst recital in school history. I received a sympathy C and got my diploma and with it, the curtain dropped on my sorry musical career.
Thankfully, the same cannot be said of Italian singing sensation, Andrea Bocelli. On April 12, Easter Sunday, time, place and need converged to create the perfect storm of opportunity, and Bocelli answered the call. Dressed in a simple, plain dark suit, Bocelli stood in stark relief against the chalky white walls of the Italian cathedral, the Duomo di Milano, and sang a song of hope for a hopeless world.
Standing atop the cathedral’s lonely stone steps, Bocelli delivered a chilling rendition of “Amazing Grace” that, coupled with the promise of Easter, gave each of us hope in a time of despair. The lyrics, “was blind but now I see . . .” were darkly ironic as Bocelli himself is blind, due to childhood glaucoma and a football accident.
Written in 1772 and published in 1779, by English poet and clergyman John Newton, this timeless hymn was the result of Newton’s terrifying experience aboard a slave ship as he called out to God for mercy. A spiritual conversion and “Amazing Grace” soon followed.
Few, if any, renditions will challenge Bocelli’s performance, which was delivered, paradoxically, alone while standing before the world. Beginning a capella, Bocelli added the spiritual power of a pipe organ and background vocals. As scenes of deserted cities played in the background, Bocellli rose to a crescendo with uncommon power and grace. His gift filled the sky with perfect sound and reached the gods of melody, who must have bowed their heads in deference to this gifted troubadour.
Yes, crisis brings opportunity and on Easter Sunday, the right man at the right time in the right place filled a gloomy sky with song and hope. As the horizon warms and we carry on, you may want to listen, once again, to Bolcelli’s “Amazing Grace”. If you do, wear a sweater; you’ll probably get chills.