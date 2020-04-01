The death last week of Steve Dille, whose efforts in a myriad of ways through his many years of public service made Meeker County and Minnesota District 18 a better place to live, brought to life again a long-held contention of mine: Steve Dille would have made an outstanding governor.
On the political side, Steve came up short in his quest for the office — he was never much of a politician — but what a caring and dedicated public servant he was.
I followed Steve’s career closely during my many years with the Litchfield Independent Review newspaper, from his years as a scrawny state high school rodeo champion as a seventh-grader through his legislative years, first as a Meeker County commissioner and then through his tenures in the state Legislature.
I recall him as a rugged, but unpolished, standout on the Dragons basketball and football teams in his high school days, as a representative of the U.S. in war-torn Vietnam, and his many years of work as a veterinarian.
Yes, Steve was a Republican legislator, but partisan politics was foreign to his makeup.
I recall well the 2008 scenario at the Legislature when Steve and five other Independent Republican legislators ignored politics and voted with the Democrats to override a governor’s veto to provide much-needed highway construction funds. Steve was harshly criticized by his party for his vote, but he took it typically, without rancor, and the vote won broad support from the rank and file of both parties.
Steve never advanced far in the party hierarchy in his years at the Capitol, despite winning consistently by wide margins in legislative elections. He simply did not march to the beat of party politics, and to my mind during his 24 years in the Legislature, he was simply the best among his 201 legislative colleagues.
A positive trait Steve brought to the legislative milieu — a concept almost totally absent from today’s political wars — is the sincere companionships he developed with members of the opposing party. I particularly remember how close he and DFLer Dallas Sams were.
Yes, Steve Dille could have made an outstanding governor of whom all of Meeker County, regardless of political background, could have been rightfully proud.