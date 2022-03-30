Sixteen years — that’s about how long I’ve been working in the newspaper industry.
I started out as a part-time sports reporter and then was made full time at my hometown paper, the Marshall Independent. Eventually I moved to the McLeod County Chronicle in Glencoe and the Dassel-Cokato Enterprise Dispatch. I got married to my wife, a Glencoe woman, along the way and continued my journalism career, which led me to the Hutchinson Leader in June 2011.
I continued to cover Hutchinson sports teams — state champions in football and swimming, and more conference and section titles than I can remember. Oh yeah, and a couple WNBA Championships and Olympic gold medals to boot. I also started having children, and after a decade of sports reporting I made the switch to news reporting. This allowed me to spend more nights and weekends at home with my family.
After a little more than a year in my new beat, I made the biggest move of my career and was promoted to editor of the Leader in June 2018. Since then I’ve proudly led a terrific team of reporters providing award-winning coverage of this community. In less than a week, however, I will say goodbye to my coworkers, this newspaper and my journalism career as I begin a new chapter working for McLeod County Administration. My final day at the Leader is April 4.
Like all jobs, my time in newspapers and at the Leader has been a rollercoaster. I’ve met great people and made new friends. I’ve had the privilege of telling hundreds of stories that touch the lives of thousands of people. I’m grateful for every opportunity my work has provided, including this upcoming job change.
My work as a journalist has also shown me just how important newspapers are to the communities they serve. They are part of the fabric of small towns such as Hutchinson. They provide checks on and information about what is happening in local government, which will be extremely important this year as voters will cast ballots for candidates in races for School Board, City Council, County Board and the state legislature.
Newspapers tell us about what’s happening in our area, from things such as live shows, art exhibits and group discussions to fundraising events such as this weekend’s Tim Orth Memorial Foundation basketball jamboree. My wife says one of the things she’ll miss most about my newspaper job is that I always knew about fun events that were happening. But you don’t have to work at the newspaper to know that stuff, you just have to read it.
I think the most important job of a community newspaper, however, is to remind us of the amazing things our neighbors are doing. Who knew Hutchinson is the home of a world class woman powerlifter? I did, because I’ve been writing about Tammy Lauer and her accomplishments for years. Are you familiar with Dr. Christopher Wallyn and Dr. Michael Merck, Hutchinson ophthalmologists who for three decades have traveled to Guatemala to provide eye care to people in need? Hopefully you know about these people because you’ve read those stories and many more. Hutchinson is full of ordinary people who do extraordinary things, and without the Leader there would be nobody to promote their stories.
The Leader was founded in 1880 and has been publishing local news through good and bad times for the past 142 years. I know that my colleagues will continue to do their best work through the current difficulties of the industry, and I hope you will continue to support them and this establishment that has been a fixture of Hutchinson nearly since its founding.