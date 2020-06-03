Editor’s note: This is Part 5 of a six-part column series featuring my family’s adventures exploring McLeod County parks.
After a break from our adventures during Memorial Day weekend, my family and I were excited to get back into the woods and visit the next McLeod County park on our list — Lake Marion Park, 6 miles south of Hutchinson on State Highway 15.
Although this is the fifth park we’ve visited on our tour of McLeod County parks, it is the first “regional” park. At 86 acres, it’s the third largest park in the county and boasts all the usual features such as picnic shelters, tables, grills, fishing piers, boat access to Lake Marion, a small playground and about 1.3 miles of groomed trails, plus many more not-so-groomed trails. This park also has tons of open space. It’s big enough to host large crowds during the Hutchinson High School cross country team’s annual meet each fall.
Another feature of the park is its campgrounds typically open May into early October. While camping has not been open this past month due to restrictions from COVID-19, the good news is campgrounds around the state were officially allowed to open June 1. For questions or assistance making a camping reservation, call the county parks office at 320-484-4301.
This was not our first trip to Lake Marion Park. Like Buffalo Creek Park, Lake Marion is one of my family’s favorite places to visit when we’re looking to commune with nature. I first discovered its pleasures as a sports reporter covering the cross country meets held there, and I quickly learned it’s a great place for one of my other strange hobbies: identifying various forms of fungi, which are plentiful year-round in the park’s woods.
We picked a sunny, warm day this past weekend for our trip into nature, but you wouldn’t know it when you’re in the dense, dark woods of Lake Marion Park. We actually visited Lake Marion early during the pandemic back in March, and the woods were still very gray. Two months later, the park is bursting with life and the thick tangle of brush and trees give Lake Marion Park a completely different environment when you’re in the woods compared to when you are not. The atmosphere is moist and steamy on a warm day, which is of course what makes this park a perfect breeding ground for fungi.
I like to park at the boat access on the north side of the park and bushwhack my way through the trails, stopping along the way to examine old logs and wildflowers. But if you’re looking for more of a picnic experience, the entrance at the south side of the park is the place to go.
I wish I could say I encountered a great amount of fungi to photograph, but much like fishing, sometimes you don’t catch anything, and that was the case for me this weekend. I was also kept busy tracking my sons through the woods and was not able to look as thoroughly as I typically do.
While my mycology study was stunted on this trip, we still enjoyed our fair share of biology as we encountered several animals during our hike, including a pair of fat toads and a close look at a snail we found while partaking in our favorite pastime, throwing rocks into the lake.
The most breathtaking sight, which I did not get a photo of was watching a large eagle soar above us. We had heard its calls for several minutes in the park picnic area when suddenly it emerged from the trees like a B-52 bomber. At first we thought it might be a golden eagle, but after a bit of research we learned that was most likely an immature eagle that did not yet have its adult plumage. I’ve seen eagles, and this was one of the largest I’ve ever seen.
While I’ve visited Lake Marion Park many times, it was during this trip that I realized I had only explored about half the park, and we ended up having to take off before having a chance to explore the rest. So we’ll definitely be back soon to see what else Lake Marion has to offer.
Let that be a lesson to us all. While you may have visited McLeod County’s parks many times, there’s always something new to see with every visit.