Editor's note: This is Part 5 of a six-part column series featuring my family's adventures exploring McLeod County parks. You can also read columns about Stahl's Lake Park, William May Park, Swan Lake Park, Buffalo Creek Park and Lake Marion Park.
June is heating up, and that means people are looking for places to cool off. With many pools, aquatic centers and splash pads closed by COVID-19, area lakes and beaches will be popular this summer. And after our recent visit to Piepenburg Park, the sixth and final stop in my series exploring McLeod County parks, my family and I feel strongly that anyone looking to go for a dip will enjoy this park.
When I started this column series back in April, I intentionally left Piepenburg for last with the hope that we would visit on a warm day to check out the beach. That’s exactly what we did, and we were not disappointed.
Piepenburg’s beach is small, but there was plenty of room for the dozen or so families that were visiting that day to enjoy the water while safely social distancing.
One of the biggest concerns when it comes to swimming in local lakes is weeds. Nobody likes to feel as if Swamp Thing is reaching for you below, but I can report that the swimming area at Piepenburg is sandy and pleasant. My sons and I enjoyed cooling off in Belle Lake and playing on the beach. And when we grew hungry, there was plenty of shade beneath trees to roll out a picnic.
At 156 acres, Piepenburg is the largest of McLeod County’s parks. Like all the others, it features a playground area, picnic shelters, tables and grills. It also has a fishing pier and boat landing, and allows overnight camping. The park also has 2 miles of trails that are groomed for cross country skiing in the winter.
After some time in the water and on the beach eating our picnic, we dried off and headed out for an adventure in the woods. Piepenburg’s trails run along the lake, but they also cut through a natural prairie and forest area away from shore. Knowing my sons were growing tired after the swim, we cut our hike short and went straight to a horseshoe trail on the west side of the park that wrapped through a forested area.
While cynics might think that a walk through one forest is the same as walking through any forest, after hiking six parks in the past two months, I am pleased to say they are wrong. Each of McLeod County’s different parks offers different sights and environments, and Piepenburg was spectacular. Upon entering the woods, Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” immediately came to mind, and I half expected to run into Puck, the mischievous fairy.
Fortunately there were no tricks played on us and I was spared the misfortune of being turned into an ass, although some readers may argue I’ve been one my entire life. The hike through Piepenburg was exquisite, with gorgeous wildflowers surrounding us on both sides, and the sun shining through the canopy creating a shady/sunny contrast wherever we looked.
As always, we kept our eyes out for whatever shows nature might provide. The first thing we saw when we arrived at the park were a pair of mother and father geese out for a swim with their 10 goslings. Then during our hike, a large pileated woodpecker introduced itself by flying across the trail several times. It seemed as interested in us as we were of it, which would make sense considering the noise my sons make.
I was also excited to spot a large growth of laetiporus, or chicken of the woods, growing on the side of a fallen tree. It’s hard to miss this fungus as its color resembles the bright orange of a street cone. It earns its name — chicken of the woods — for its taste, which is very similar to chicken when fried with butter.
And then of course there was the side of nature that I didn’t want to meet. After hours of hiking through forests these past couple of months, I found my first tick as we left the woods at Piepenburg. Then I found the second tick as we were driving home and nearly went off the road. Fortunately neither had dug in yet, but it’s a good reminder to always check yourself after adventures into the woods.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading these columns as much as I’ve enjoyed exploring and writing them. While it started as a thing to do during quarantine, it became my family looked forward to, and I believe it’s something we’ll continue to do, even as parts of Minnesota begin to open up. There have been some wonderful silver linings during these difficult months, and my time spent in nature with family is surely one of the things I will remember most.
But you don’t need a pandemic to inspire you to get out and see nature. I hope you’ll carve out some time this summer to pack up the family and visit a favorite county park, or maybe one you’ve never been to before. You won’t regret it.